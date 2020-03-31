21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – There are now a total of 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County.
Public health officials said on the morning of March 31, there was one additional positive test of the novel coronavirus in Jackson County.
Privacy laws are preventing Jackson County Public Health from releasing identifying information about the infected individuals, but investigators are working to track down anyone who had contact with the people involved.
On March 30, the Oregon Health Authority reported 606 cases of COVID-19 in the state. 16 of those cases proved to be fatal.