21 protestors arrested at Oregon State Capitol

SALEM, Ore. – A number of southern Oregonians were arrested during a protest at the Oregon State Capitol.
According to Oregon State Police, on Thursday afternoon about 75 people entered the capitol building in Salem to protest the proposed Jordan Cove Project, which features a natural gas pipeline through southwestern Oregon and a liquified natural gas export terminal in Coos Bay.
After the capitol building closed at 5:30 p.m., several of the protestors remained inside and refused to leave, OSP said. They reportedly wanted to speak directly to Oregon Governor Kate Brown.
At about 8:30 p.m., Governor Brown met with the small crowd and answered several questions. Some of the protestors left after the meeting, OSP said. However, by 9:00 p.m., everyone else was told to leave or face arrest. 21 people remained after the ultimatum was issued by OSP. They were taken into custody without incident and charged with criminal trespass in the second degree.
OSP provided the following list of arrestees:
- Eric Howanietz (38) – Eugene
- Kelly Campbell (47) – Portland
- Derek De Forest Pyle (28) – Ashland
- Rianna Koppel (31) – Talent
- Simone Crowe (31) – Portland
- Jonathon Major (42) – Jacksonville
- Kayla Starr (78) – Talent
- Domyo Burk (48) – Beaverton
- Sofia Jokela (28) – Milwaukie
- Tyee Williams (22) – Eugene
- Emma Rohwer (40) – Klamath Falls
- Shawn Creeden (38) – Portland
- Stephen Dear (55) – Elmira
- Guy Berliner (49) – Portland
- Sandra Lyon (72) – Days Creek
- May Wallace (69) – California
- Diana Rempe (53) – Portland
- Dineen Orourke (24) – Portland
- Samuel Yergler (34) – Eugene
- Henry Jokela (25) – Milwaukie
- Sally Malitz (72) – Corvallis