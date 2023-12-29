Representative Dwayne Yunker Sworn In

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – New State Representative Dwayne Yunker was sworn into office on Wednesday. The Grants Pass city councilor was appointed by the Josephine County Board of Commissioners to replace Lily Morgan in the State House. Morgan just took over the city manager position in Gold Hill.

Oregon Supreme Court Justice Meagan Flynn administered the oath of office at the Oregon Supreme Court office in Salem, as Yunker was joined by his wife and colleagues.

Yunker has served on the Grants Pass City Council since 2021. The Republican is already running for Morgan’s House seat in this May’s election.

