27th annual ‘Festival of Light’ illuminates downtown Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — “It’s just adorable. Like everyone comes together,” said Fedora Copley, attendee.
Ask what makes Ashland so special during the holiday season… and the answers are infinite.
“When the Mount Ashland truck comes by,” said Evan Twiss.
“Just like being with my family and stuff,” said Noah Doren.
“Yea, my family and the lights,” said Julian Lane.
Every year, the city holds its annual ‘Festival of Light’ celebration with carols, a parade, and some mesmerizing holiday lights.
“It’s nice to see the whole town come together,” said Kaya Crosby.
“We need to be reminded that there’s warmth and beauty,” said Rowan Copley.
The event, drawing hundreds bundled in warm clothes from across southern Oregon and beyond.
For a feeling of community, love, and holiday joy, look no further.
The holiday season is officially here.
