Celebrate a Victorian Christmas at historic Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Ore.– A historic house in Jacksonville is showing visitors what a 19th-century Christmas would be like.
The Beekman house, once home to Jacksonville’s wealthiest pioneer family has been decked out in Christmas decorations fit for a 19th-century family. Historic Jacksonville, Inc. is offering tours of a Victorian Christmas at both the 1873 Beekman House Museum and 1863 Beekman Bank Museum every Saturday and Sunday from November 30 through December 29 as part of Jacksonville’s Victorian Christmas celebration.
Visitors can take tours of the house from guides in Victorian costumes and share origins and traditions from the late 1800s.
“I enjoyed it immensely. I just like seeing all the old artifacts and the costumes that the guides are in,” said Carole Kehrig, a local from the valley he came to visit for the first time. “Yeah it was very interesting.”
One-hour tours begin every fifteen minutes between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for the next month. Tours cost $5 and each visitor gets a special treat at the end.
