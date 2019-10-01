2nd benefit being held for local boy undergoing cancer treatments

GOLD HILL, Ore. — Nearly one year ago, then 4-year-old Nathaniel Ohlsen was undergoing cancer treatment for neuroblastoma.
His family is from Gold Hill and had to move to Portland for his treatments. A benefit at Moose Lodge was held for him.
“It was and still is very moving, there’s no other words to put it,” Grandfather Buck Curry said about last years benefit.
The event raised over $13,00 which Buck says helped covered costs of hearing aids for Nathaniel as well as dental treatment. Both of those caused by cancer treatments.
Now, less than a year later, Nathaniel’s final scans showed he had no more cancer in his body.
“To make it through and find out there’s nothing showing on the scans, it was just overwhelming,” Buck said.
But Nathaniel’s battle is far from over. Buck says neuroblastoma has a 50 to 70 percent chance that it could come back.
Next week, the family is flying out to New York to start a new round of treatment to keep the cancer from coming back.
They’ll be there for one month and then they’ll be going back and forth for a year.
This weekend the Moose Lodge is hosting a second fundraising event to help the family with their expenses.
Here are the details:
- 9713 Old Stage Rd, Gold Hill, OR
- 2 P.M. to 8 P.M.
- Pork and Tri-Tip will be sold
“We don’t have any expectations, whatever comes in will help us,” Buck said.
