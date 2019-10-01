Home
Medford boutique hosts SoHumane fundraiser

MEDFORD, Ore. — Papillon Rouge, a boutique in Medford, is hosting a fundraising event this weekend for SoHumane.

The owner of the boutique is passionate about advocating for animals.

She says nearly two years ago she got the idea to create a necklace to not only represent her love for animals but to also donate the profits to a rescue facility.

“I really want to raise awareness for adoption and dogs, cats and rescues.” Amy Dicostanzo said. “We are their voice and I figured, what a better way than to do that where someone can wear and see other people wearing the necklace and it becomes a whole awareness campaign.”

The owner will be marking down some clothing items and will also have other animal toys and treats for sale.

The necklaces range between 70 and 90 dollars.

The event is happening on Saturday from 4-7 P.M. at 970 N Phoenix Rd #103, Medford, OR 97504.

 

