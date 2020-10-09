2nd presidential debate canceled

CLEVELAND, Ohio (NBC) — Next week’s presidential debate has been canceled, according to the debate co-chair.
Frank Fahnrenkopf told NBC News both the Trump and Biden campaigns have indicated they have other plans.
The Commission on Presidential Debates had announced Thursday the debate would be virtual in order to protect the health and safety of all involved.
Following that announcement, President Trump told Fox Business News that he would not participate in a virtual debate.
The debate on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee is still a go. It will be a traditional stand-up debate.