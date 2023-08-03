3 people dead after freight train, car crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KGW) — Three people were killed and another was flown to the hospital after a crash involving a freight train and a car in Marion County Wednesday evening, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

At around 7:54 p.m., deputies said they received a call about the crash involving a train and a vehicle on Keene Road Northeast in south Gervais. The crash happened in an area described as a farm access road, north of the 7100 block of Keene Road Northeast. MCSO said the farm road was controlled with stop signs “but it appears from the investigation the Honda failed to obey the traffic control device.”

The sheriff’s office said there was no indication alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Drone video over the area showed a significantly damaged vehicle in a grass field and a freight train with multiple vehicles stopped on the tracks.

On Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office released the names of the four people involved in the crash. The driver of the car, 31-year-old Catarino Hernandez Guzman, and passengers Francisco Lopez, 33, and Jesus Carrera Avendano, 22, died, the sheriff’s office said. Another passenger, Anselmo Caballero Herrera, 26, was taken to the hospital. MCSO did not report Herrera’s medical condition.