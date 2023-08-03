This Friday is ‘Lemonade Day’ in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – You can help out some young entrepreneurs Friday in Grants Pass during “Lemonade Day.”

Lemonade Day is a program the Grants Pass Chamber of Commerce has put together the last few years. It teaches kids how to start, own, and operate their very own business: a lemonade stand.

Each stand sees a child’s own unique take on lemonade, from classic to twists like lavender and even cotton candy flavor.

According to the head of the chamber, Josie Malloy, there are nearly 80 stands in the Grants Pass area participating this year.

“Not only are they learning skills that that they will use for years to come, it’s introducing what it’s like to be an entrepreneur,” Malloy said. “Josephine County has a lot of entrepreneurs, but we know the skill isn’t being taught in schools right now.”

Malloy said this event really molds our next generation of entrepreneurs.

Lemonade Day is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on August 4, and many stands will be downtown and at the Grants Pass Shopping Center.

You can find each stand’s locations, hours and personalized menus at https://lemonadeday.org/grants-pass.

