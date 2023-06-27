3 people injured in Coos County shooting

COOS BAY, Ore. – In Coos Bay three adults are in the hospital after being shot Monday.

According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office reports of shots fired in the 90000 block of Travis Lane in Coos Bay came in after 1:00 p.m.

A major crimes unit investigation revealed 55-year-old Lane L. Klink, 55-year-old Jeffrey S. Clement and 45-year-old Robert L. Peters had a verbal argument with residents Heather Dewalt and Nathan McNeill.

During the argument, Klink, Dewalt, and McNeill were shot.

All three were taken to the hospital for their injuries and are expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office said both Dewalt and Klink fired guns. The number of rounds fired, who shot who, and why, are all part of the open investigation.

A pipe bomb was found during a search of the house and the state bomb squad was called in to disarm it.

CCSO said investigators plan to conclude the search of the home Tuesday.

According to deputies, more information will be released when it becomes available.

