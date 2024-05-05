Anime Workshop in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Roseburg is offering a special workshop this June.

You can register now for the free Anime Your Way drawing workshop. It’s taking place June 18 through the 20th at the Roseburg Public Library.

Carlos Nieto III, a former artist for The Simpsons, will be giving participants step by step lessons on how to create their own animated character from scratch. There will be plenty of workshops for kids nine and up, teens, and adults.

To register head to RoseburgPublicLibrary.org, or stop by the library or give them a call.

Registration is first come, first serve.

