Anime Workshop in Roseburg

Posted by Taylor Owen May 5, 2024

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Roseburg is offering a special workshop this June.

You can register now for the free Anime Your Way drawing workshop. It’s taking place June 18 through the 20th at the Roseburg Public Library.

Carlos Nieto III, a former artist for The Simpsons, will be giving participants step by step lessons on how to create their own animated character from scratch. There will be plenty of workshops for kids nine and up, teens, and adults.

To register head to RoseburgPublicLibrary.org, or stop by the library or give them a call.

Registration is first come, first serve.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylor Owen
View More Posts
Taylor Owen produces and anchors NBC5 News Your Place @7. The Orange County, California native graduated from Utah Valley University with a degree in English Literature. Taylor knew she wanted to live in the Pacific Northwest and moved to Southern Oregon after graduation. Taylor started at NBC5 as a receptionist. Soon, however, her writing and organizational skills were noticed, launching her new career in journalism. In her spare time, Taylor has her nose in a good book. She loves the classics.
Anchor / Producer
Skip to content