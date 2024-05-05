Britt to hold Free Paint and Sketch Workshop

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Britt Music and Arts Festival is leaning into the arts part of its title.

It’s holding a landscape art workshop. Local artist Sarah F. Burns will guide you through her favorite strategies for capturing the great outdoors through sketching or painting.

Once everyone has settled in, she’ll even go around and give one-on-one feedback. It’ll be a plein air class, which means you’ll be creating outdoors. The workshop will take place in Jacksonville’s woodlands trail above the Britt Pavilion on May 18.

Head to Brittfest.org to sign up for this free workshop.

