Ride the Rogue registrations now open

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Registration for the annual Ride the Rogue is now open.

This year’s rides will be held on September 28. You can find information, maps and links to register at RidetheRogue.com.

The registration fees vary based on which ride you choose:

Metric Century Ride – $75

Mentric Century Ride w/Strava Challenge – $85 (See Details)

40 Mile Ride – $60

20 Mile Ride – $45

(Tandem Rider 2nd rider is half of ride price.)

There are also opportunities for anyone wanting to volunteer.

If you register for your ride before the end of day on August 14, you’ll get a free t-shirt.

