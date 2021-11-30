3 people killed in Michigan school shooting, suspect in custody

OXFORD, Mich. – Three people were reportedly killed in a Michigan school shooting.

WDIV reports the shooting occurred just before 1:00 p.m. local time Tuesday at Oxford High School.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, three people died and six others were wounded. One of the six was a teacher. It’s believed the rest are students.

The sheriff’s office said a 15-year-old Oxford High School sophomore was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. They did not comment as to a possible motive.

