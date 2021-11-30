Central Point home searched during investigation into child exploitation

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A local home was searched in connection with a child pornography case.

Information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children triggered an investigation into child porn that led back to a residence in the 500 block of Briarwood Drive in Central Point.

On the morning of Tuesday, November 30, the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team served a search warrant at the home.

Investigators reportedly discovered numerous images of child pornography that were uploaded from the residence.

Digital devices found at the home were seized and will be examined by the Southern Oregon High Crimes Task Force.

Police are interviewing witnesses and involved parties, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. The investigation is ongoing.

JCSO did not say if there were any arrests in the case.