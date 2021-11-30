Dr. Oz announces bid for Senate seat

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (NBC) – Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s Dr. Oz Show, is planning to run for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican.

Oz announced the run Tuesday afternoon.

He brings his name recognition to a wide-open Senate race that is expected to be among the nation’s most competitive and could determine control of the Senate in the 2022 election.

Oz, a longtime resident of New Jersey, enters a Republican field that has an ever-changing influx of candidates.

Oz, who is 61, announced his run in an op-ed in the Washington Examiner, saying he is running to “reinvigorate our great nation and to reignite the divine spark that we should always be seeing in each other.”