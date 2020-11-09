3 suspects arrested in Josephine County racketeering case

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Three men allegedly involved in prison gang activity were arrested in connection with a racketeering case in Josephine County.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team has been investigating prison gang “European Kindred,” or “EK,” and several of their members in Josephine County.
The seven-month-long investigation focusing on firearms, robberies, and illegal marijuana activity concluded last Friday with the execution of four search warrants in Josephine County and the arrest of several suspects.
During the searches, investigators said they found 30 illegally-possessed firearms, over 100 pounds of dried marijuana, 40 marijuana plants, methamphetamine, and heroin.
According to police, there is no danger to the public.
GPDPS listed the following arrestees:
Kelly, Eric William 33 years old
- Racketeering
- Robbery in the first degree
- Robbery in the second degree
- Theft in the first degree
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Delivery of Methamphetamine
- Delivery of Heroin
- Delivery of Marijuana
- Post-Prison Supervision detainer out of Multnomah County (on Post-Prison for Attempted Assault 1)
Thier, Kyle David 37 years old
- Racketeering
- Robbery in the first degree
- Robbery in the second degree
- Theft in the first degree
- Delivery of Marijuana
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm x6
Anderson, Nathaniel David 32 years old
- Robbery in the first degree
- Robbery in the second degree
- Theft in the first degree