Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump’s defense secretary apparently is out of a job, but Mark Esper was prepared for his termination.
According to a tweet from President Trump, Esper was fired immediately and replaced with Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center.
According to CNN, Esper had a resignation letter prepared and was ready to leave, even though he wanted to stay with the job for as long as possible.
...Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020