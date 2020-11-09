Home
Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump’s defense secretary apparently is out of a job, but Mark Esper was prepared for his termination.

According to a tweet from President Trump, Esper was fired immediately and replaced with Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

According to CNN, Esper had a resignation letter prepared and was ready to leave, even though he wanted to stay with the job for as long as possible.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »