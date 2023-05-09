3 years later, Davohnte Morgan still missing

It’s been 3 years since a San Francisco man was last seen in the Mt. Shasta area. Now, investigators want to remind people this case is still open and being investigated.

The Mt. Shasta Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 28-year-old Davohnte Morgan. He was last seen on May 5, 2020, walking down S. Mt. Shasta BLVD, around 9 a.m. His girlfriend reported him missing 2 days later. Investigators said they’re considering Morgan’s disappearance suspicious and that a missing persons case like this is not normal for the small police department.

“This isn’t a cold case; it’s not going away. This is not common for Mt. Shasta Police Department to have a missing persons case go this long, but we are constantly reviewing it and when we get new officers hired on, we have the go through the case so they can get caught up to speed with what’s going on,” said Mt. Shasta PD Sgt. Devon Priddy.

Investigators said Morgans girlfriend is being considered a person of interest, but*not a suspect. Sgt. Priddy said there’s monthly tips coming in about Morgan’s case, but no new information has come up. He asks if anyone has information on the disappearance of Davohnte Morgan, call 530-926-7540.

