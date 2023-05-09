Employee grabs hose to stop fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some quick thinking may have saved Hearts with a Mission’s youth shelter.

A tree behind the shelter caught fire last Friday.

Bryan Wenzel, a lead case manager at the center, noticed some smoke in the backyard and jumped into action.

“You know if I wouldn’t have acted up quickly it could have gotten a lot worse from there on. So definitely got to be vigilant of your surroundings and everything going on there. There are only seconds to make a decision what you need to be doing in that situation.”, said Bryan Wenzel.

Wenzel said the fire would have spread to the adjacent property if it wasn’t put out immediately.

He said the fire may have been started by a neighboring property burning debris.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.