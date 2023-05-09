Local professional hockey player gives back to youth league

MEDFORD, Ore. – The RRRink invited all current youth hockey players to the ice, to learn from Southern Oregon’s very own, Jasper Weatherby.

Weatherby, who has played for the San Jose Sharks, was out on the ice teaching kids of all ages how to hone their hockey skills.

Participants also had the chance to win some hockey gear signed by Weatherby himself.

Weatherby said it felt great to help coach and give back to the youth hockey program where he got his start.

“I spent a lot of time looking at other role models from places like Scottsdale Arizona or other places where players have come out of, and I always thought, why not me? Why not be the guy who can say to the younger kids, if you work hard, put your head down, and be a good person first and foremost and try hard, then good things can happen,” said Weatherby.

Weatherby said this was his first time being back to The RRRink since his big break in the NHL. He hopes to help grow hockey here in the Rogue Valley and inspire future pro hockey players.

