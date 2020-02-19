30 pounds of meth seized during MADGE investigations

MEDFORD, Ore. — Three people are facing drug charges following arrests by Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement detectives.
On Sunday, February 16th, MADGE detectives were following up on a large scale drug trafficking organization. Officers believed traffickers were bringing methamphetamine into the Rogue Valley. Detectives identified a possible vehicle involved, which was a 2015 Nissan Rogue, registered out of California.
The vehicle was spotted at a gas station in Ashland. A search of the vehicle uncovered 20 pounds of meth. Christian Olivarria-Aguirre, 36, and Jacqueline Castillo, 35, were arrested.
Then on Tuesday, February 18th, detectives were investigating a different drug trafficking organization out of California and conducted a traffic stop on I-5. A search of the vehicle uncovered 10 pounds of meth. The driver, Ernesto Vela, 59, out of California, was arrested on two drug charges.
According to Medford Police, detectives believed the drugs in both cases were destined for the Rogue Valley. MADGE says it remains, “committed to dismantling and disrupting drug trafficking organizations that bring drugs into our area”.