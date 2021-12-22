300-400 Almeda fire survivors set to receive Christmas meal

Blakely McHugh
Posted by Blakely McHugh December 21, 2021

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.— Hundreds of families impacted by the Almeda Fire are set to receive holiday meals thanks to the collaborative effort of local organizations.

Country Financial, John L. Scott, the Jackson County’s Sheriff’s Office, Medford Police, Jackson County Fire District 3 and 5 have raised more than $30,000. They’ve also collected hundreds of food items for fire survivors.

The organizations are planning to pass out everything needed for the perfect Christmas dinner tomorrow at Phoenix High School.

“[We have] more than 2,500 canned food items that we’ve purchased plus donations,” Coordinator Trey Berkey says. “[We have] over 400 hams and turkeys, 1,600 retail items and necessities that the families might be short on so, things like hoodies, sweats, shirts, and socks.”

Any additional donations will go toward an initiative called ‘Rising Locker.’ It aims to create a “store” where students in need, in every district, can get their hands on basic necessities.

The event is happening tomorrow from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M. It is not open to the public, only people with a voucher can get a meal.

