30th Annual Multicultural Fair on Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. – The 30th Annual Multicultural Fair is coming back to Medford’s Pear Blossom Park on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

The free event will have food from all over the world, live performances, and much more. There are also many activities for kids to enjoy like face painting, bounce houses, and arts and crafts.

Organizers say the annual event is held to bring the community together and celebrate diversity.

