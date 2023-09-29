Rogues head coach Parker Berberet steps down

MEDFORD, Ore. – First year head coach Parker Berberet is stepping down following a 33-win summer as Coach of the Medford Rogues.

Berberet, a former Oregon State University standout who enjoyed seven seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, spent the three previous seasons as Assistant Coach under Bill Rowe.

Under Berberet’s guidance, the Rogues broke team records for team batting average, triples, and set the franchise record for most consecutive wins with 17.

The Rogues record with Berberet on staff was 113 wins and 49 loses.

The search for the teams next head coach has now begun.

In a Media Release, Dave May, Rogues team president and co-owner, said, “We are very fortunate as an organization to have had Coach Berberet for 4 seasons. He will forever be part of our family both on and off the field, Parker and his coaching staff did a wonderful job of bringing some of the best college baseball players from around the country to Medford.”

Coach Berberet said, “Coaching for the Medford Rogues has been a wonderful experience for me and my family. Over the last four years, I have watched my daughter grow up at the ballpark and will always cherish the memories of summers at Harry & David Field. Having dealt with some health issues this year, I have made the difficult decision to step down as head coach, said Berberet. The Rogues are a first-class organization, and I wish them the best moving forward. I’ll never forget the relationships built with the Rogues family and the memories made with each group of guys that came through the program.”

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.