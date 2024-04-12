31st annual Powwow happening at SOU this weekend

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University’s Native American Student Union is holding its 31st annual Powwow this weekend.

The event will take place on both Saturday and Sunday at the Lithia Motors Pavilion on the SOU campus in Ashland.

Grand entry is at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday as well as at noon on Sunday.

Admission is free, plus Miss Indian World, Tori McConnell will make an appearance. Not only does she hold the 2023-2024 title, but she’s also a member of the Yurok and Karuk Tribes.

