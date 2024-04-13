Tax expert gives advice for late tax filers

Posted by Maximus Osburn April 12, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – The tax deadline is on Monday.

If you’re having a late start, NBC5 News spoke to a local tax expert who has some advice. Patrick Hurley with Hurley’s Tax Inc. has been a tax professional for over 40 years.

He said that he has over 500 clients but only around 200 of them have filed their taxes. A majority of the other half, however, have filed for extensions, which is what Hurley recommended people and companies to do, if they don’t think they’re going to be able to file their taxes in time. Hurley said,

“You’re going to avoid a penalty. The penalty is for failure to file and not having an extension, which is 5% per month, up to 25%. If you don’t owe money, you [get] back your refund let’s say or you have no tax liability, but you filed a tax return, there’s no penalties or interests for filing late.”

Hurley said filing for extension can be done on the IRS website or other online resources. He also said an extension gives you until October 15th to file.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Anchor / Reporter
Skip to content