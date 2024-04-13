Pear Blossom running events and parade

MEDFORD, Ore. – Saturday, the 71st annual Pear Blossom Parade took place in downtown Medford. A celebration held each year that brings the community together.

In the morning, the Pear Blossom festivities kicked off with the running events, which includes the 5k and 10-mile run. Runner, David Barton said,

“It’s just fun to be out here. Get the energy of the crowd to just run and be outside with everybody.”

Joining him was another runner, Elaine Barton who said,

“It gives us a reason to try to stay in shape and try to improve a little bit every year.”

The Pear Blossom Festival is a special time in the community, dating back over 70 years. It showcases and highlights the community through a wide variety of activities and events that bring people together, such as running. North Medford High School student, Logan Huffman is the 2024 Pear Blossom 5k champion, he said,

“Running pretty much every day for a couple hours at a time, hard workouts, hard weeks, it definitely pays off in the end.”

He clocked in at around 16 minutes and while he says he likes to push himself; he says the Pear Blossom runs are for everyone and anyone is capable of improving,

“It’s not… really how far you go that’s super important, it’s just doing it every day; you’ll slowly improve.”

But the running events were only the start. The highly anticipated Pear Blossom Parade brought the crowds out to downtown Medford. Parade attendee, Kathy Smith said Pear Blossom festivities, like the parade, have become a family tradition for her and many others,

“We moved here 40 years ago from back East so; we came every single year that I can remember.”

Kathy Smith added it’s about creating memories,

“Family. It’s a lot about family and friends. And we’ll probably meet 20 people we know down here too, say hello and see how everyone’s doing.”

The parade floats featured law enforcement, fire agencies, businesses, non-profits and NBC5’s very own team. And there was still more to enjoy at the street fair, with food, live music and more.

