37.8 million Kidde fire extinguishers recalled

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – Check the fire extinguishers in your home. Nearly 38 million of them are being recalled in the U.S. because they may not work properly in a fire emergency.
Kidde is recalling two styles: plastic handle and plastic push-button fire extinguishers. They may fail to discharge and the nozzle may detach.
The firm is aware of one death in 2014 involving a car fire where emergency responders could not get the recalled Kidde fire extinguishers to work. It’s also aware of approximately 391 reports of incidents.
A full list of the recalled fire extinguishers–dating back to 1973–can be found at http://www.kidde.com
Consumers should contact Kidde to request a free replacement.
An additional 2.7 million are being recalled in Canada.
Kidde can be reached toll-free at 855-271-0773 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.