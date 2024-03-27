Illinois Valley Fire District gifted fire engine from Applegate Valley FD

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.- The Illinois Valley Fire District was gifted a fire engine from the Applegate Valley Fire District.

According to IVFD’s Facebook, the Fire District has a lot of appreciation for AVFD for the “new to us” engine. IVFD says the two Fire Chiefs worked together to benefit both districts along with Williams Rural Fire Protection District. IVFD Fire Chief John Holmes encouraged folks to wave to the operators driving the engine throughout the district on March 26th.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.