Illinois Valley Fire District gifted fire engine from Applegate Valley FD

Posted by Lauren Pretto March 26, 2024

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.- The Illinois Valley Fire District was gifted a fire engine from the Applegate Valley Fire District.

According to IVFD’s Facebook, the Fire District has a lot of appreciation for AVFD for the “new to us” engine. IVFD says the two Fire Chiefs worked together to benefit both districts along with Williams Rural Fire Protection District. IVFD Fire Chief John Holmes encouraged folks to wave to the operators driving the engine throughout the district on March 26th.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
Skip to content