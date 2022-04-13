3rd Alarm called after Explosions and Fire in South Medford

MEDFORD, ORE — (DEVELOPING) Fire Crews responded to explosions and a large fuel fire near the intersection of South Central and Boyd in South Medford just before 10pm Tuesday.

A 3rd Alarm was called requesting extra resources to fight the fire. Roadways in the area were closed and as well as evacuations of nearby businesses. Reporters on scene say the main fire was at the Pacific Pride Industrial Fuel Station along South Central Avenue.

As of Tuesday, 11:15PM this is an active fire. No word on cause or any potential injuries.