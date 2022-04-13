3rd Alarm called after Explosions and Fire in South Medford

S Central Boyd Fire 1
Matt Jordan
Posted by Matt Jordan April 12, 2022

 

MEDFORD, ORE — (DEVELOPING) Fire Crews responded to explosions and a large fuel fire near the intersection of South Central and Boyd in South Medford just before 10pm Tuesday.

A 3rd Alarm was called requesting extra resources to fight the fire. Roadways in the area were closed and as well as evacuations of nearby businesses. Reporters on scene say the main fire was at the Pacific Pride Industrial Fuel Station along South Central Avenue.

As of Tuesday, 11:15PM this is an active fire. No word on cause or any potential injuries.

Matt Jordan is the Chief Meteorologist for KOBI-TV NBC5. Matt joined the NBC5 weather team in 2014 after a year as a reporter and anchor in Alexandria, Louisiana. His experience with the severe weather of the Deep South and a love of the Pacific Northwest led him to pursue a certification with Mississippi State University as a Broadcast Meteorologist. You can find Matt working in the evenings of NBC5 News at 5, 6 and 11 as well as online. Matt also has a degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt is a HUGE Oregon Ducks fan. When not rooting for the Ducks or tracking down the next storm over the Pacific, Matt can be found outdoors in the Oregon wilderness with his wife and their German Shepherd named Stanley.
Chief Meteorologist
