$4.2 million dollars awarded to Oregon State University for marine research

MEDFORD, Ore. – Oregon State University got $4.2 million to investigate the impact of climate change on marine ecosystems.

The funds are awarded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The research will be off the coast of Oregon, Washington and Northern California and focus on Dungeness crab and krill as these species are valuable in Oregon and critical to the ocean ecosystem.

The goal of this research is to better understand the impacts of climate change.

Researchers say climate change has caused ocean acidification, low oxygen conditions, marine heat waves, and increasing ocean temperatures.

This work could help commercial fisheries and State and Tribal resource managers to prepare for the changes ahead.