UPDATE: Multiple climbers involved in separate incidents on Mt. Shasta

Update (06-06-22, 5:00 p.m.) – At about 4:40 p.m. Monday, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said it was in coordination with an additional rescue operation on Mt. Shasta. This third operation reportedly involves multiple climbers who were airlifted to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

Original post: MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate incidents involving climbers on Mt. Shasta Monday.

The sheriff’s office said that four climbers were taken to the hospital by helicopter as recently as 3:00 p.m.

Both incidents happened near the Avalanche Gulch route.

There were no updates on the condition of the climbers.

Other climbers are being advised the conditions on the mountain will be poor for the rest of the week.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

NBC5 News is waiting for more details from the sheriff’s office. This article will be updated when that information comes in.