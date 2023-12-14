4 more homeowners file to opt out of Josephine Co. library district

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Four more Josephine County homeowners have filed to opt out of the Library District at Wednesday’s County Commissioner meeting.

This comes one week after the county commissioners voted 2-1 to allow Mike Pelfry to opt out of the district, saying his property does not benefit from library services. Pelfry had previously ran for a spot on the library board earlier this year, but lost the election.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the president of the library board claimed three out of the four new petitioners did not follow proper proceedings when it came to filing their petitions.

One of the petitioners came up to defend herself in regards to the library board claiming she failed to take the filed petition to the library.

“I took the petition to the commissioner’s office and was told I didn’t need to take it to the library,” said petitioner Victoria Marshal. “But then I heard from other people that I was supposed to. So I went to the library (Tuesday) but they are closed and then I was going to go by the library (Wednesday) morning but they are closed. So if I need to redo the whole process again, I will do it.”

We previously reported the Josephine Community Library has filed an injunction against the Board of Commissioners due to the decision in the Pelfry case. At Wednesday’s meeting, the library board’s president confirmed it will do the same for any further petitions granted by commissioners.

We reached out to the Josephine County legal counsel regarding this topic, but have not heard back.

Commissioners voted unanimously to continue the hearings for all four of the new petitions next Wednesday.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.