New affordable housing for Almeda Fire survivors

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new West Medford apartment complex is in the works for Almeda Fire survivors.

Casa of Oregon is partnering with community-based organization, Coalicion Fortaleza, to build a 34 unit affordable housing complex on Summit Avenue, right across the street from Jackson Elementary.

It’s called Summit Gardens and was made possible by grants from both the state of Oregon and the City of Medford.

The organization wanted to make Summit Gardens feel like home and designed it based on feedback they received from potential residents.

“With a lot of input from community members, we did a very intensive community engagement process so that their input could be incorporated into the design of Summit Gardens.” said Rosie Andalón with Casa of Oregon.

Because of that feedback, Casa decided to include amenities like a community center, laundry facility, community garden and basketball courts. A local artist has even been commissioned to paint murals on the property.

The complex will offer one, two or three bedroom units and is slated to be complete by next summer.

Applicants must meet income eligibility requirements and be wildfire survivors.

