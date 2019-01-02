$425 million lottery ticket sold in New York

GLEN HEAD, N.Y. (NBCNC) – Wednesday morning, one lucky winner is ringing in 2019 incredibly rich after matching all six numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot.
One winning ticket for the whopping $425 million jackpot sold at a gas station and convenience store on Long Island, New York.
It’s the eighth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
The winner could choose the cash option, taking home just over a quarter of a billion dollars—$254.6 million.
Seven other players won at least $1 million after matching all but the Mega Ball number.
The jackpot has been rolling over since October when one ticket worth more than $1.5 billion was sold in South Carolina.
Now, a new winner is waking up to a new reality as a multi-millionaire. So that lucky winner is likely getting his or her financial affairs in order and perhaps making some changes to that list of New Year’s resolutions.
As for the owner who sold the winning ticket, he gets a bonus as well for selling the ticket. He says he plans on taking a really nice vacation.