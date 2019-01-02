At least 21 dead after building collapse in Russia

MAGNITOGORSK, Russia (NBCNC) – More bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a partially collapsed apartment building in Russia, bringing the death toll to 21. The dead include two children
20 people are unaccounted for following the apparent explosion Monday. That word came Wednesday from officials in the city about 1,000 miles east of Moscow.
The blast was initially thought to have been caused by a gas leak.
It damaged 48 apartments in the 10-story building in the predawn hours as people slept.
A baby boy was found alive yesterday Tuesday after 35 hours spent in freezing cold in the ruins of his apartment.
Russian authorities say the cause of the collapse is still being investigated.
Investigators said no trace of explosives had been found.