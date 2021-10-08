445 illegal marijuana plants seized in Josephine County raid

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two men were arrested in connection with an illegal marijuana grow in Josephine County.
Deputies said on Thursday, a property in the 400 block of Linda Lane outside of Grants Pass was searched.
At the property, 445 illegal marijuana plants were found by investigators along with 100 pounds of processed marijuana.
24-year-old Litan Dobrinov and 35-year-old Radoslav Nikolov were arrested and charged with unlawful manufacture and possession of marijuana.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said no further information will be released at this time.