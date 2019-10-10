49 states now reporting vaping-related illnesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – More cases of vaping-related lung injuries have been reported.
According to the CDC, 1,299 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 49 states plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. That is an increase of 219 cases from last week.
Alaska is the only state that has no reported cases.
27 deaths have been reported in 22 states including one that was announced from Utah on Wednesday.
The majority of the patients are males under the age of 35 who had reported vaping THC.
The states that have deaths reported are Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.