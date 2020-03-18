5.7 magnitude quake hits Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (NBC) – An earthquake struck Utah Wednesday.
The 5.7 magnitude quake started at around 7 a.m., making it the largest earthquake to hit the state in 28 years.
To this point, no deaths were reported after the earthquake, according to Utah County Mayor Jenny Wilson.
After the initial earthquake hit, multiple aftershocks rocked other parts of the state as well, damaging buildings and shaking homes.
People are being advised to stay in their homes while officials deal with the aftermath.