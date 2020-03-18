2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the total to three. In addition, there were 10 new cases reported Wednesday morning.
The Oregon Health Authority said as of 8:30 a.m. on March 18, there were 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 illnesses in the state.
The latest deaths include a 60-year-old woman who died in Lane County on March 14 and a 71-year-old man who died on March 17 in Washington County. Both had underlying health conditions, according to the OHA.
“We are saddened at the news these additional lives lost in Oregon due to COVID-19,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “These deaths only strengthen our resolve to slow the spread of this disease in our communities. We are in this together.”
For more information about Oregon’s coronavirus response, visit https://bit.ly/3b60LAv