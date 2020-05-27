5 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – There were five new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County between Tuesday and Wednesday.
On the morning of May 27, there were 65 reported cases of coronavirus in the county. Of the cases, 47 have recovered and 18 are still active, according to Jackson County Public Health. There have been no reported fatalities related to COVID-19 in Jackson County.
“As people have begun to stay home less and attend social gatherings, it is important to understand that the virus has not been eliminated, and there is no vaccine available to prevent people from getting this infection,” Jackson County Public Health said. “Therefore, there is a risk for people to become ill with COVID-19 and pass the illness on to others. Jackson County Public Health expects to see an increase in COVID-19 cases as people have begun to move around more, and are attending social gatherings with people outside of their immediate household.”
Health officials still highly recommend wearing a face covering while out in public.