Van stolen from Kids Unlimited

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Rogue Valley non-profit organization had a transport van stolen over the weekend.
Kids Unlimited of Oregon said on Sunday night, its small passenger bus was broken into and stolen.
“Taking something meant to help kids is upsetting and unsettling,” Kids Unlimited said. “If you see it or have any information please contact the Medford police department. Our kids don’t deserve this.”
The van is described as a 1993 Ford Econoline bus with Oregon plate XSV 344. It has a diesel engine with just over 232,000 miles. The last five digits of the VIN are 52107.
Kids Unlimited provided a photo of the van, but they explained it may have been painted over already.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call Medford police at 541-774-2250, refer to case number 20-8215.