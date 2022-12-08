5 suspects arrested for encouraging child sex abuse

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. – Five local suspects were arrested for encouraging child sexual abuse this week.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, numerous agencies collaborated and served the arrest warrants throughout Jackson and Josephine Counties this past Wednesday.

JCSO said that although the cases aren’t connected, investigators found over 200 of child exploitation among the five suspects.

In total, 38 felony counts of encouraging child sex abuse have been filed.

The Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team reportedly arrested the following suspects:

34-year-old Cody Austin Hill of Jacksonville

33-year-old Andrew Gilbert Holstein of Medford

41-year-old Nicholas Adam Tellin of Phoenix

24-year-old Matthew Jay-Daniels of Grants pass

26-year-old Brandon Dean Johnson Gilsdorf of Gold Hill

Investigators said they believe Cody Austin Hill may have victimized others, so his mugshot was released to the public.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to call the JCSO tip line at 541-774-8333.