5 year old in critical condition after DUII crash

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A young child is in serious condition after a DUII crash in Eagle Point Tuesday night.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Amanda Lynn Padilla was arrested after crashing outside of Eagle Point Tuesday night.

When officers got to the crash, they discovered two children injured in the crash a five-year-old and a two-year-old. Both children were taken to local hospitals with the oldest in a serious condition.

Officers say the children were not restrained properly in the car, ultimately leading to their injuries. Padilla was booked into Jackson County Jail for assault, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.