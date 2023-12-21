Police find narcotics wrapped as gifts in Weed

WEED, Cal. – Two people are behind bars after Weed police found them in possession of drugs wrapped like Christmas presents.

According to the Weed Police Department, during a traffic stop around 1:30 Wednesday morning, officers searched the vehicle and found about 20 pounds of narcotics wrapped as gifts.

Police say they also found two unregistered firearms in the car.

The 48-year-old man who was driving and his 33-year-old passenger were both arrested on multiple charges, including possession and possession with intent to sell methamphetamines.

