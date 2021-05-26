50% of adults in the U.S. fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(NBC) – The U.S. is hitting another major milestone in the fight against COVID -19 this morning: 50% of all adults are now fully vaccinated. But there is still a major push to get more shots in arms and some states are getting creative.
Ohio is announcing the first winner of its million-dollar vaccine lottery Wednesday night. it’s just one of many incentives across the country to get the rest of America fully vaccinated.
When asked Governor Dewine of Ohio if this program is working, he said absolutely.
“We’ve increased the number of people being vaccinated by 45%,” he said. “Where we’ve seen the most increase in vaccinations is those 16 and 17-year-olds, a 94% increase among that age group. So that’s very exciting. ”
This is just the first of five weekly drawings and the governor says he hopes this encourages the rest of the state to get vaccinated and stay healthy.