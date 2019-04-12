Home
5,000 runners expected at annual Pear Blossom Run

MEDFORD, Ore. — And get your racing shoes ready.

Packet pick-up for the Pear Blossom Run begins Friday morning.

This year, 5,000 runners are expected.

There will be a 10 mile, 5k, and mayors fun 1 and 2-mile races. There’s also many prizes up for grabs including medals for all 5k and 10-mile finishers, ribbons for all fun run finishers, along with over 200 randomly drawn prizes.

The run and parade are both scheduled for Saturday.

