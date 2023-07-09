56th annual Children’s Festival kicks off Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Saturday marked the start of the 56th annual Children’s Festival in Jacksonville.

Families enjoyed the festivities in Britt Gardens from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Children created crafts, got faces painted, and even had the chance to feed a dragon.

This year’s directors say one of the best parts is hearing how special this is to share an experience across generations.

“It is extra special to me to be part of something that has been in our community long enough that parents come and say ‘I remember coming when I was a kid and now I’m bringing my kid,'” said co-director Hollie Arnold. “They’re excited to share the magic.”

The Children’s Festival will also be happening from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.

Admission is $3 per person and includes all crafts and activities available.

